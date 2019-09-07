Comparison of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) and Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW)

Since Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) and Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) are part of the Regional – Northeast Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 39 3.45 N/A 3.33 12.59 Arrow Financial Corporation 33 4.17 N/A 2.46 13.53

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Arrow Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Arrow Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. and Arrow Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 0.00% 9.7% 1.2% Arrow Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.6% 1.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.4% of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. shares and 41.5% of Arrow Financial Corporation shares. 3.4% are Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Arrow Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. -5.26% -5.56% 1.79% 18.19% -14.42% 36.05% Arrow Financial Corporation -2.03% -3.59% -0.57% 4.89% -11.82% 3.87%

For the past year Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. was more bullish than Arrow Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. beats Arrow Financial Corporation.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. It offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, multifamily, construction, and one- to four-family residential loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers cash management solutions comprising information, receivable, and payable management services, as well as automated clearing house, check card, online bill payment, and payroll direct deposit services; and debit cards and mobile services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of PASL Holding LLC.