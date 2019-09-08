Comparison of Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Financial Group Inc. 26 2.87 N/A 1.55 19.90 Hingham Institution for Savings 186 5.86 N/A 14.67 13.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Meta Financial Group Inc. and Hingham Institution for Savings. Hingham Institution for Savings appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Financial Group Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Meta Financial Group Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Meta Financial Group Inc. and Hingham Institution for Savings’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 1.1% Hingham Institution for Savings 0.00% 14.4% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Meta Financial Group Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.27 beta. In other hand, Hingham Institution for Savings has beta of 0.78 which is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.2% of Meta Financial Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.8% of Hingham Institution for Savings are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Meta Financial Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Hingham Institution for Savings’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Meta Financial Group Inc. 12.58% 8.58% 22.31% 29.27% 3.47% 59.21% Hingham Institution for Savings -0.62% -3.17% 3.54% 4.78% -12.93% -2.26%

For the past year Meta Financial Group Inc. had bullish trend while Hingham Institution for Savings had bearish trend.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats on 7 of the 9 factors Meta Financial Group Inc.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial and multi-family real estate, agricultural operations and real estate, construction, consumer, commercial operating, and premium finance loans. It also issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automatic teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services through financial institutions and other commercial entities. The company operates a total of 10 full-service branch offices; 1 non-retail service branch in Memphis, Tennessee; and 2 agency offices, 1 in Texas and 1 in California. Meta Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, term certificate, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. The company also provides ATM, debit card, telephone banking, and Internet-based banking services. It operates through 11 branch offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.