Comparison of Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 32.11 N/A -0.90 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 93 52.88 N/A -2.18 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Mesoblast Limited’s 1.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 81.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

Mesoblast Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.7% of Mesoblast Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 92.6% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 7.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67% Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21%

Summary

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.