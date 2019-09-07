Comparison of Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

As Biotechnology companies, Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 29.51 N/A -0.92 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.82 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mesoblast Limited and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mesoblast Limited and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Risk & Volatility

Mesoblast Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 91.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.91 beta.

Liquidity

Mesoblast Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Mesoblast Limited and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 43.63%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 77.7% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.