Comparison of Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|31.42
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|59.06
|N/A
|-0.62
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mesoblast Limited and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Mesoblast Limited and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-16%
|-12.5%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.7% and 0.69% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.05%
|-8.36%
|23.19%
|-30.61%
|-4.54%
|27.67%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|18.16%
|1.89%
|-13.6%
|-26.33%
|-8.47%
|-13.6%
For the past year Mesoblast Limited has 27.67% stronger performance while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.6% weaker performance.
Summary
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Mesoblast Limited.
