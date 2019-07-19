Comparison of Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 31.42 N/A -0.90 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 59.06 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mesoblast Limited and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mesoblast Limited and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.7% and 0.69% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.16% 1.89% -13.6% -26.33% -8.47% -13.6%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited has 27.67% stronger performance while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.6% weaker performance.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Mesoblast Limited.