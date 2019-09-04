Comparison of Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 29.04 N/A -0.92 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 53.02 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mesoblast Limited and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Volatility & Risk

Mesoblast Limited has a 1.85 beta, while its volatility is 85.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s 119.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

Mesoblast Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mesoblast Limited and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Cara Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $29.17, with potential upside of 26.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mesoblast Limited and Cara Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 57.6%. Comparatively, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Mesoblast Limited.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.