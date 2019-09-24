Comparison of Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

As Biotechnology companies, Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 40.63 N/A -0.92 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 61 12.06 N/A 2.79 20.85

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mesoblast Limited and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Mesoblast Limited has a 1.85 beta, while its volatility is 85.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s beta is 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Mesoblast Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are 27.1 and 27.1 respectively. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 59.8% respectively. Comparatively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend while BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Mesoblast Limited.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.