Comparison of Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Both Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 29.51 N/A -0.92 0.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 17.55 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6%

Risk and Volatility

Mesoblast Limited’s 1.85 beta indicates that its volatility is 85.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has beta of 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has 12.7 and 12.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares and 43% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares. Comparatively, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has 40.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited has 25% stronger performance while Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has -53.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats on 6 of the 7 factors Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.