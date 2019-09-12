Comparison of Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 38.90 N/A -0.92 0.00 Allakos Inc. 48 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Mesoblast Limited and Allakos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mesoblast Limited and Allakos Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mesoblast Limited is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Allakos Inc. is 20.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.5. Allakos Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mesoblast Limited and Allakos Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 97.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited has 25% stronger performance while Allakos Inc. has -33.48% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Mesoblast Limited beats Allakos Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.