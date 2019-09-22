Comparison of Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)

This is a contrast between Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 41.35 N/A -0.92 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 5 73.38 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mesoblast Limited and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Mesoblast Limited is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.85. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

Mesoblast Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Mesoblast Limited and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 278.22% and its average target price is $12.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mesoblast Limited and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 64.4% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend while Abeona Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats Mesoblast Limited on 6 of the 8 factors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.