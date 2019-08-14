Comparison of Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) and Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) and Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) have been rivals in the Diversified Investments for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Royalty Trust 12 5.89 N/A 1.18 8.52 Apollo Global Management LLC 32 8.23 N/A 0.80 41.15

Demonstrates Mesa Royalty Trust and Apollo Global Management LLC earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Apollo Global Management LLC seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Mesa Royalty Trust. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Mesa Royalty Trust’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Apollo Global Management LLC.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Royalty Trust 0.00% 78.3% 65.5% Apollo Global Management LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.25 beta indicates that Mesa Royalty Trust is 25.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Apollo Global Management LLC’s 1.5 beta is the reason why it is 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Mesa Royalty Trust and Apollo Global Management LLC can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Apollo Global Management LLC 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Apollo Global Management LLC is $39.67, which is potential 18.10% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.6% of Mesa Royalty Trust shares and 75.5% of Apollo Global Management LLC shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.1% of Apollo Global Management LLC shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesa Royalty Trust -8.3% -12.62% -32.57% -22.69% -29.73% -7.71% Apollo Global Management LLC -8.59% -6.46% 0.67% 19.22% -5.44% 34.47%

For the past year Mesa Royalty Trust has -7.71% weaker performance while Apollo Global Management LLC has 34.47% stronger performance.

Summary

Apollo Global Management LLC beats Mesa Royalty Trust on 7 of the 11 factors.