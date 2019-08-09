Comparison of Merus N.V. (MRUS) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 3.66 N/A 0.39 31.68

Demonstrates Merus N.V. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Merus N.V. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

Merus N.V.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5.2 Quick Ratio. Merus N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Merus N.V. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The upside potential is 35.24% for Merus N.V. with consensus price target of $21.8. On the other hand, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 22.53% and its consensus price target is $18. The results provided earlier shows that Merus N.V. appears more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Merus N.V. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.8% and 0% respectively. About 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Merus N.V. has 12.5% stronger performance while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -52.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Merus N.V.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.