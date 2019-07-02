Comparison of Merus N.V. (MRUS) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

We will be comparing the differences between Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 23 16.57 N/A -4.10 0.00

Demonstrates Merus N.V. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1%

Liquidity

6.8 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Merus N.V. Its rival Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. Merus N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Merus N.V. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Merus N.V.’s consensus target price is $21.8, while its potential upside is 45.33%. Competitively Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $50, with potential upside of 195.16%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Theravance Biopharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Merus N.V.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.7% of Merus N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.4% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.5% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07% Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43%

For the past year Merus N.V.’s stock price has smaller decline than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats Merus N.V.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.