Comparison of Merus N.V. (MRUS) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

We are contrasting Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 15 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Merus N.V. and Genmab A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Merus N.V. and Genmab A/S’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Merus N.V. and Genmab A/S are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Merus N.V.’s consensus target price is $21.8, while its potential upside is 30.30%. Competitively the consensus target price of Genmab A/S is $23, which is potential 13.02% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Merus N.V. looks more robust than Genmab A/S as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.8% of Merus N.V. shares and 0% of Genmab A/S shares. Merus N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 30.47%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Merus N.V.’s stock price has bigger growth than Genmab A/S.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Genmab A/S beats Merus N.V.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.