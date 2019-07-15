Comparison of Merus N.V. (MRUS) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Both Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Demonstrates Merus N.V. and Forward Pharma A/S earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Merus N.V. and Forward Pharma A/S’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Liquidity

Merus N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Forward Pharma A/S are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Merus N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Merus N.V. and Forward Pharma A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Merus N.V. is $21.8, with potential upside of 38.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.7% of Merus N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.7% of Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. 30.47% are Merus N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07% Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31%

For the past year Merus N.V. has -1.07% weaker performance while Forward Pharma A/S has 31.31% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Merus N.V.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.