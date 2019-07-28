Comparison of Merus N.V. (MRUS) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Both Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00 AC Immune SA 6 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Demonstrates Merus N.V. and AC Immune SA earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7% AC Immune SA 0.00% -35.7% -31.9%

Liquidity

Merus N.V.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, AC Immune SA which has a 14.7 Current Ratio and a 14.7 Quick Ratio. AC Immune SA is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Merus N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Merus N.V. and AC Immune SA are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00

Merus N.V.’s upside potential is 40.19% at a $21.8 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Merus N.V. and AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors at 66.7% and 36.3% respectively. About 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, AC Immune SA has 51.67% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07% AC Immune SA 1.18% 1.78% 31.97% -40.89% -47.93% -45.4%

For the past year Merus N.V.’s stock price has smaller decline than AC Immune SA.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats on 5 of the 7 factors AC Immune SA.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.