Comparison of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.68 N/A -1.55 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Liquidity

6.2 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Zafgen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Zafgen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc.’s consensus target price is $6.67, while its potential upside is 718.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares and 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Zafgen Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.