Comparison of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.90 N/A -2.79 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 16.92 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9%

Liquidity

6.2 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Trevena Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Trevena Inc. has an average price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 233.33%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.9% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares and 26% of Trevena Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.8% are Trevena Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 7.14% 27.93% -5.51% -2.12% -63.66% 47.06% Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Trevena Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.