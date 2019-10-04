Comparison of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 26.91M -1.55 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 19.83M -0.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 1,271,919,459.28% -57.5% -27.9% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 382,818,532.82% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares and 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.