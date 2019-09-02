Comparison of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

As Biotechnology companies, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.65 N/A -1.55 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc. has 13.1 and 13.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 66.4% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Sierra Oncology Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.