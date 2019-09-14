Comparison of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Since Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 1.99 N/A -1.55 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 102.86 N/A -1.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 10.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.