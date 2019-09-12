Comparison of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.63 N/A -1.55 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 21 6.66 N/A 2.08 10.22

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, Exelixis Inc. has 7.6 and 7.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Exelixis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Exelixis Inc. is $23, which is potential 18.50% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of Exelixis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has -14.22% weaker performance while Exelixis Inc. has 8.13% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Exelixis Inc. beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.