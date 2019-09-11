Comparison of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.61 N/A -1.55 0.00 Codexis Inc. 18 13.76 N/A -0.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Liquidity

Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Codexis Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Codexis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 92.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has -14.22% weaker performance while Codexis Inc. has 10% stronger performance.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.