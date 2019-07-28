Comparison of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.64 N/A -2.79 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 4.47 N/A -4.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Liquidity

6.2 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $19, with potential upside of 748.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 25.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 7.14% 27.93% -5.51% -2.12% -63.66% 47.06% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -10.54% -19.85% -40.14% -39.23% -69.35% 11.5%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.