Comparison of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

As Biotechnology businesses, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 24.70M -1.55 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 8.33M -2.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 1,073,866,353.64% -57.5% -27.9% BeyondSpring Inc. 47,062,146.89% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival BeyondSpring Inc. is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares and 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than BeyondSpring Inc.

Summary

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.