Comparison of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)

Since Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and resTORbio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31%

Liquidity

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor resTORbio Inc. are 31.4 and 31.4 respectively. resTORbio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and resTORbio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, resTORbio Inc.’s consensus target price is $23, while its potential upside is 137.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and resTORbio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.2% and 54.1% respectively. About 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, resTORbio Inc. has 38.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than resTORbio Inc.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.