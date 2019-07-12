Comparison of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Both Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.55 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -48.1% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Risk and Volatility

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.37 beta. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1. Competitively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has 11.6 and 11.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 206.75%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.2% and 81.2% respectively. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.09%. Competitively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.53% 1.71% -0.67% 37.01% -32.27% 54.4% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. -5.81% -12.08% -11.6% -32.15% -0.31% -3.86%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.