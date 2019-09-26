Comparison of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

We will be comparing the differences between Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 17.22 N/A -1.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.6 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 and has 7.7 Quick Ratio. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.