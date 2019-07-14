Comparison of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.55 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 53 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -48.1% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7%

Risk and Volatility

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.37 beta, while its volatility is 137.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.02 beta which makes it 102.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. On the competitive side is, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. which has a 14.4 Current Ratio and a 14.4 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $82.67, with potential upside of 44.91%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 4.09% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.53% 1.71% -0.67% 37.01% -32.27% 54.4% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.