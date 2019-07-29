Comparison of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.55 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 91.25 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -48.1% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.2% and 13.72% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.09% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 8.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.53% 1.71% -0.67% 37.01% -32.27% 54.4% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.