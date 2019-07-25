Comparison of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

As Biotechnology companies, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.55 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 29.04 N/A 0.07 262.60

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -48.1% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Risk & Volatility

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 137.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.06 beta which is 106.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.1 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 63.9% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.09% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.2% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.53% 1.71% -0.67% 37.01% -32.27% 54.4% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.58% 2.79% 10.94% 32.3% 103.5% 54.35%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.