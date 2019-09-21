Comparison of Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) and Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B)

Since Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) and Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B) are part of the Residential Construction industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Homes Corporation 54 0.77 N/A 5.12 12.26 Lennar Corporation 40 0.79 N/A 5.83 6.51

Demonstrates Meritage Homes Corporation and Lennar Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Lennar Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Meritage Homes Corporation. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Meritage Homes Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Lennar Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) and Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Homes Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 6.7% Lennar Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Meritage Homes Corporation and Lennar Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Homes Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Lennar Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Meritage Homes Corporation’s upside potential is 6.33% at a $74.75 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Meritage Homes Corporation and Lennar Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.2% and 0%. About 1.8% of Meritage Homes Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Meritage Homes Corporation 15.48% 20.72% 21.65% 53.46% 47.96% 71.05% Lennar Corporation 1.82% -0.71% -9.2% 1.63% -11.26% 21.29%

For the past year Meritage Homes Corporation was more bullish than Lennar Corporation.

Summary

Meritage Homes Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Lennar Corporation.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury under the Meritage Homes and Monterey Homes brand names. The company also provides warranty and customer services; and insurance and closing/settlement services for its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in California, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 243 actively-selling communities. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.