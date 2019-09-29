Comparison of Meridian Bancorp Inc. (EBSB) and United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK)

As Savings & Loans businesses, Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) and United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bancorp Inc. 18 1.31 48.96M 1.15 15.89 United Financial Bancorp Inc. 13 1.37 44.73M 0.74 19.33

Table 1 demonstrates Meridian Bancorp Inc. and United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. United Financial Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Meridian Bancorp Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than United Financial Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Meridian Bancorp Inc. and United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bancorp Inc. 271,848,972.79% 8.2% 0.9% United Financial Bancorp Inc. 340,410,958.90% 8.4% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.52 beta. From a competition point of view, United Financial Bancorp Inc. has a 0.65 beta which is 35.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.1% of Meridian Bancorp Inc. shares and 69% of United Financial Bancorp Inc. shares. About 2.4% of Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Meridian Bancorp Inc. -0.65% 2.17% 7.25% 15.27% -0.86% 28.07% United Financial Bancorp Inc. -0.69% 1.85% 8.14% -2.12% -17.92% -2.45%

For the past year Meridian Bancorp Inc. has 28.07% stronger performance while United Financial Bancorp Inc. has -2.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Meridian Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors United Financial Bancorp Inc.