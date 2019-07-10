Comparison of Meridian Bancorp Inc. (EBSB) and MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF)

Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) and MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) compete against each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bancorp Inc. 16 5.93 N/A 1.13 15.36 MSB Financial Corp. 17 4.55 N/A 0.81 20.89

Table 1 highlights Meridian Bancorp Inc. and MSB Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. MSB Financial Corp. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Meridian Bancorp Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Meridian Bancorp Inc. is currently more affordable than MSB Financial Corp., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Meridian Bancorp Inc. and MSB Financial Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 0.9% MSB Financial Corp. 0.00% 5.6% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Meridian Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.53 and its 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500. MSB Financial Corp.’s 79.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.21 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66% of Meridian Bancorp Inc. shares and 22.1% of MSB Financial Corp. shares. Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Comparatively, 1.5% are MSB Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Meridian Bancorp Inc. 0.29% 3.97% 6.99% 7.92% -9.42% 20.81% MSB Financial Corp. 1.13% -5.63% -4.83% -8.35% -0.97% -5.1%

For the past year Meridian Bancorp Inc. has 20.81% stronger performance while MSB Financial Corp. has -5.1% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Meridian Bancorp Inc. beats MSB Financial Corp.

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, club accounts, and six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Millington, New Jersey.