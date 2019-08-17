Comparison of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 1.94 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Surface Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Surface Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 71.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Mereo BioPharma Group plc

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Surface Oncology Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.