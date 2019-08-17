Comparison of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|4
|1.94
|N/A
|-1.63
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Surface Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Surface Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 71.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|-5.56%
|-20.79%
|-53.67%
|-61.16%
|-79.78%
|-47.88%
For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Mereo BioPharma Group plc
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Surface Oncology Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
