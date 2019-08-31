Comparison of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

We are contrasting Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 10 9.08 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Jaguar Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Jaguar Health Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has stronger performance than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats Jaguar Health Inc.

