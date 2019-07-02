Comparison of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Both Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 10.01 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $24, with potential upside of 280.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 87.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Mereo BioPharma Group plc

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc.