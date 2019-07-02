Comparison of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Both Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|10.01
|N/A
|-4.50
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.9%
|-44.4%
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $24, with potential upside of 280.35%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 87.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|-1.92%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-21.23%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|-16.18%
|-26.11%
|-21.08%
|-20.74%
|-48.45%
|-1.4%
For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Mereo BioPharma Group plc
Summary
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
