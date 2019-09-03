Comparison of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Both Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mereo BioPharma Group plc and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Analyst Ratings

Mereo BioPharma Group plc and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $18.33, with potential upside of 209.63%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares and 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.74% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Mereo BioPharma Group plc

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.