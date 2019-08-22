Comparison of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

We are contrasting Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Mereo BioPharma Group plc and BeyondSpring Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mereo BioPharma Group plc and BeyondSpring Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has weaker performance than Mereo BioPharma Group plc

Summary

BeyondSpring Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc on 3 of the 4 factors.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.