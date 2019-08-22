Comparison of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

We are contrasting Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.12
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Mereo BioPharma Group plc and BeyondSpring Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Mereo BioPharma Group plc and BeyondSpring Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|2.07%
|-29.73%
|25.45%
|-6.89%
|-35.04%
|-10.61%
For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has weaker performance than Mereo BioPharma Group plc
Summary
BeyondSpring Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc on 3 of the 4 factors.
BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
