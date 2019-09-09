Comparison of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Both Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 18 17.04 N/A -0.38 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Amarin Corporation plc’s potential upside is 125.13% and its average target price is $35.75.

The shares of both Mereo BioPharma Group plc and Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 45.5% respectively. Competitively, 0.8% are Amarin Corporation plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance while Amarin Corporation plc has 36.59% stronger performance.

On 5 of the 8 factors Amarin Corporation plc beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.