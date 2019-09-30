Comparison of Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) and Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) and Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM), both competing one another are Computer Peripherals companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury Systems Inc. 84 1.91 54.31M 0.92 88.32 Nano Dimension Ltd. N/A 0.00 26.47M -0.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Mercury Systems Inc. and Nano Dimension Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Mercury Systems Inc. and Nano Dimension Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury Systems Inc. 64,770,423.38% 5.6% 3.9% Nano Dimension Ltd. 8,292,606,516.29% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mercury Systems Inc. and Nano Dimension Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nano Dimension Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Mercury Systems Inc. has a -7.60% downside potential and a consensus price target of $75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mercury Systems Inc. and Nano Dimension Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.3% and 9.54%. Insiders held 1.3% of Mercury Systems Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.36% of Nano Dimension Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mercury Systems Inc. 15.14% 18.28% 9.92% 39.92% 104.72% 72.38% Nano Dimension Ltd. -8% -16.85% -45% -62.11% -79.82% -63.82%

For the past year Mercury Systems Inc. has 72.38% stronger performance while Nano Dimension Ltd. has -63.82% weaker performance.

Summary

Mercury Systems Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Nano Dimension Ltd.

Mercury Systems, Inc. provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors. Its principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, and Paveway. The company also designs, markets, and licenses software and middleware environments under the MultiCore Plus name to accelerate development and execution of signal and image processing applications on a range of heterogeneous and multi-computing platforms. In addition, it offers hardware products, including components, such as power amplifiers and limiters, switches, oscillators, filters, equalizers, digital and analog converters, chips, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and memory and storage devices; embedded processing modules and boards, switch fabric boards, high speed input/output boards, digital receiver boards, multi-chip modules, integrated radio frequency and microwave multi-function assemblies, tuners, and transceivers, as well as graphics and video processing, and Ethernet and input-output boards; and integrated subsystems. The company was formerly known as Mercury Computer Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Mercury Systems, Inc. in November 2012. Mercury Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies Ltd., develops three-dimensional (3D) printed circuit board printers. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink. Nano Dimension Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.