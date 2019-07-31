Comparison of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Both Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 7 9.13 N/A -2.49 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.05 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.8. The Current Ratio of rival Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.1. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 1,457.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.4% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 43.3% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 19.1% are Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -6.35% 8.96% -5.71% -27.28% 68.2% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.85% -22.89% -26.75% -59.49% -76.24% -22.21%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.