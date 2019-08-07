Comparison of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 7.50 N/A -2.49 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.59 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Liquidity

11.8 and 11.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Recro Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.2 respectively. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Recro Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $8.5, while its potential downside is -12.01%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.3% and 71.4%. Insiders held 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Recro Pharma Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has -8.01% weaker performance while Recro Pharma Inc. has 35.21% stronger performance.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.