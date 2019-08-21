Comparison of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 10.74 N/A -2.49 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.32 N/A -4.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 represents Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. On the competitive side is, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.4 Current Ratio and a 7.4 Quick Ratio. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 consensus price target and a 705.08% potential upside.

Institutional investors held 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.