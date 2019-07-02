Comparison of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 7 13.90 N/A -2.49 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Its competitor Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $3, with potential upside of 395.87%.

Institutional investors held 74.4% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 47.6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -6.35% 8.96% -5.71% -27.28% 68.2% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has 68.2% stronger performance while Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has -15.72% weaker performance.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.