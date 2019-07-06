Comparison of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Both Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 7 12.53 N/A -2.49 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 24 53.90 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Liquidity

11.8 and 11.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Array BioPharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.7 and 5.6 respectively. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus target price of Array BioPharma Inc. is $32.5, which is potential -30.66% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.4% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -6.35% 8.96% -5.71% -27.28% 68.2% Array BioPharma Inc. -2.12% -5.98% 4.52% 32.58% 40.65% 55.65%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Array BioPharma Inc.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.