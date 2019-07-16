Comparison of Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (MLNX) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have been rivals in the Semiconductor – Broad Line for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mellanox Technologies Ltd. 108 5.36 N/A 2.63 44.49 Advanced Micro Devices Inc. 26 6.00 N/A 0.26 106.90

Table 1 highlights Mellanox Technologies Ltd. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Mellanox Technologies Ltd. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Mellanox Technologies Ltd.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mellanox Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 11.4% 9.2% Advanced Micro Devices Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 6.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.33 beta indicates that Mellanox Technologies Ltd. is 67.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. on the other hand, has 3.36 beta which makes it 236.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mellanox Technologies Ltd. are 3.4 and 3. Competitively, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has 2.1 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mellanox Technologies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Mellanox Technologies Ltd. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mellanox Technologies Ltd. 0 4 0 2.00 Advanced Micro Devices Inc. 1 0 6 2.86

Mellanox Technologies Ltd. has a 12.39% upside potential and an average price target of $125.75. Competitively Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has an average price target of $31.5, with potential downside of -6.94%. Based on the results shown earlier, Mellanox Technologies Ltd. is looking more favorable than Advanced Micro Devices Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.7% of Mellanox Technologies Ltd. shares and 67% of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of Mellanox Technologies Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mellanox Technologies Ltd. -1.03% -1.94% 16.17% 25.13% 38.51% 26.47% Advanced Micro Devices Inc. 1.81% 0.91% 20.7% 31.15% 125.51% 49.4%

For the past year Mellanox Technologies Ltd. was less bullish than Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Summary

Mellanox Technologies Ltd. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solution for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale Web 2.0, and cloud data centers; and Ethernet adapters. It also provides adapters to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as ICs or standard card form factors with PCI express interfaces; and switch ICs and systems to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems OEMs to create switching equipment. In addition, the company supports server operating systems, including Linux, Windows, AIX, HPUX, Solaris, and VxWorks. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, a network of sales representatives, and independent distributors worldwide. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with HPE to advance innovations in computing and machine learning platforms; and collaborations with Microsemi Corporation and Celestica to develop a reference architecture for NVM express over fabrics applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. Its primarily offers x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional graphics; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles. The company provides x86 microprocessors for desktop PCs under the AMD A-Series, AMD E-Series, AMD FX CPU, AMD Athlon CPU and APU, AMD Sempron APU and CPU, and AMD Pro A-Series APU brands; and microprocessors for notebook and 2-in-1s under the AMD A-Series, AMD E-Series, AMD C-Series, AMD Z-Series, AMD FX APU, AMD Phenom, AMD Athlon CPU and APU, AMD Turion, and AMD Sempron APU and CPU brand names. It also offers chipsets with and without integrated graphics features for desktop, notebook PCs, and servers, as well as controller hub-based chipsets for its APUs under the AMD brand; and AMD PRO mobile and desktop PC solutions. In addition, the company provides discrete GPUs for desktop and notebook PCs under the AMD Radeon brand; professional graphics products under the AMD FirePro brand name; and customer-specific solutions based on AMDÂ’s CPU, GPU, and multi-media technologies. Further, it offers microprocessors for server platforms under the AMD Opteron; embedded processor solutions for interactive digital signage, casino gaming, and medical imaging under the AMD Opteron, AMD Athlon, AMD Sempron, AMD Geode, AMD R-Series, and G-Series brand names; and semi-custom SoC products that power the Sony Playstation 4, Microsoft Xbox One, and Xbox One S game consoles. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, system builders, and independent distributors. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.