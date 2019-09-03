Comparison of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

As Biotechnology companies, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 20 20.54 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Zymeworks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Zymeworks Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 537.81% and an $14 average price target. Meanwhile, Zymeworks Inc.’s average price target is $37.75, while its potential upside is 41.60%. Based on the data shown earlier, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Zymeworks Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 49.2% respectively. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 5.7% are Zymeworks Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Zymeworks Inc.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.