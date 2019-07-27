Comparison of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

Both Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.50 N/A -18.10 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Synthorx Inc. are 27 and 27 respectively. Synthorx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 242.30%. Meanwhile, Synthorx Inc.’s consensus target price is $30, while its potential upside is 92.93%. The results provided earlier shows that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Synthorx Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.5% and 86.1%. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.28%. Competitively, 17% are Synthorx Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18% Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Synthorx Inc.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.