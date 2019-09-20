Comparison of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

We are contrasting Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.40 N/A -15.68 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Volatility and Risk

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 4.21 and its 321.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, OncoCyte Corporation has a 4.96 beta which is 396.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and has 12.8 Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 31.2%. About 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% are OncoCyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than OncoCyte Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.